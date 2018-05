Ralph Hasenhuttl has left RB Leipzig by mutual consent, the club confirmed.

"Thank you to all my colleagues, the partners and the fans for their generous support. I’ll never forget my time in Leipzig.”



Full story: https://t.co/MQg070rCmU pic.twitter.com/uk7Wz8yBDW — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 16, 2018

The 50 year-old Austrian secured a sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga this season but was reportedly unhappy with the hierarchy's refusal to offer him a contract extension beyond the end of next term.