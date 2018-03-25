LaLiga
Aviva Premiership

Ford kicks in-form Tigers to win over Wasps

Getty Images

George Ford booted Leicester Tigers to a fourth consecutive Premiership victory as Wasps were beaten 16-15 at Welford Road.

 

Wasps looked set to stretch their winning streak in the top flight to five matches when they went in at half-time with a 15-7 advantage, but three penalties from Ford after the break maintained the Tigers' push for a semi-final spot.

Sione Kalamafoni put Leicester in front by going over from the back of a driving maul only two minutes in, but the home side suffered a double blow when Jonny May and Manu Tuilagi were replaced due to injury.

Wasps hit back with a try from Elliot Daly, who went over untouched out wide after Dan Robson picked him out, and the versatile England back completed a double before the break after Jimmy Gopperth was on target with a penalty.

Ford reduced the deficit to five points, punishing Wasps for straying offside, but the Tigers were a man down when Telusa Veainu was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on.

Matt O'Connor's men continued to apply the pressure, though, and Ford - dropped for England's Six Nations loss to Ireland last weekend - stepped up to bisect the posts again before winning it with from the tee four minutes from time after Wasps were penalised at a lineout.

A bonus point for Wasps moves them above Newcastle Falcons into third place, while Leicester are just three points outside the top four in fifth.

 

News Rugby Union
Previous Saints punish North for missing training
Read
Saints punish North for missing training
Next