Australia midfielder Tom Rogic could again prove to be the difference as Celtic prepares to take on fierce Glasgow rival Rangers for the fourth time in the Scottish Premier League this season.

In three of the Scottish combatants' last four meetings - three in the league and one in the FA Cup - the Socceroos star has scored the first goal as Celtic has gone on to record the win. In the fourth match - a 0-0 draw in December, Rogic missed the game with a knee injury.

The 25 year-old's purple patch of form began in September 2017, when he opened the scoring in the Hoops' 2-0 SPFL win.

Pouncing on a loose ball in the box, Rogic made no mistake.

The midfielder next made headlines with a highlight reel striker to open the scoring against Rangers at Ibrox in March as Celtic prevailed 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Barely one month later, the Canberra-born star was at it again, scoring his side's first as Celtic went on to record a 4-0 thrashing in the Scottish FA Cup.

This week, Rogic is set to repeat the dose as he looks to cement his place in Bert van Marwijk's extended Socceroos squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.