The 40 year-old's tenure at the struggling club lasted just 14 games, Kewell presiding over three wins since taking the reins in August.
In a statement released on his Twitter page the Australian, whose fledgling coaching career has included stints at Crawely Town and Watford's under-21s, praised the fans before expressing his frustration at not being able to finish the job.
Kewell forged a reputation as Australia's greatest attacking players over decorated stints at Leeds, Liverpool and Galatasaray, before returning to the A-League in the twilight of his career.