The 40 year-old's tenure at the struggling club lasted just 14 games, Kewell presiding over three wins since taking the reins in August.

We have this afternoon parted company with first-team manager Harry Kewell. https://t.co/vczwj6hGZ7 — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) November 13, 2018

In a statement released on his Twitter page the Australian, whose fledgling coaching career has included stints at Crawely Town and Watford's under-21s, praised the fans before expressing his frustration at not being able to finish the job.

Firstly I would like to thank the fans for welcoming me to the club. Everyone behind the scenes, the players and coaching staff. I would also like to thank Alan Hardy for the opportunity. As you can imagine I’m very frustrated to leave after 73 days and 14 games in charge.

1/2 — Harry Kewell (@HarryKewell) November 13, 2018

I was excited by the opportunity of rebuilding a great football club with a proud history but unfortunately I was unable to see the project through. I wish the club and everyone involved all the best. 2/2 — Harry Kewell (@HarryKewell) November 13, 2018

Kewell forged a reputation as Australia's greatest attacking players over decorated stints at Leeds, Liverpool and Galatasaray, before returning to the A-League in the twilight of his career.