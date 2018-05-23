LaLiga
Aussies Abroad

Aussies Abroad - 23 May

Former Central Coast Mariners midfielder Harry Ascroft explains how he's settling in at new club Balzan FC, plus an update on the Aussies in action this weekend on the latest episode of Aussies Abroad.

Josh Parish and Damian Davies gave an update on all the Aussies involved in playoffs and cup finals across the UK and Europe! They were then joined by former Central Coast Mariners defender Harry Ascroft to discuss his recent move to Balzan FC!

