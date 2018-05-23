CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

Josh Parish and Damian Davies gave an update on all the Aussies involved in playoffs and cup finals across the UK and Europe! They were then joined by former Central Coast Mariners defender Harry Ascroft to discuss his recent move to Balzan FC!

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.