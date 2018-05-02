Aussies Abroad - 2 May

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

As promotion and relegation looms and the 2018 FIFA World Cup approaches, Josh Parish catches up with our Aussies Abroad expert Damian Davies to find out who’s had the season of their career, and who needs to move on to greener pastures.

He also crosses to Armenia for a chat with 20 year-old midfielder Anthony Trajkoski, who signed with Armenian Premier League club FC Ararat Yerevan in February.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.