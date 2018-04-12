Aussies Abroad - 12 April

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

Football Nation Radio's weekly look at the Aussies Abroad takes you to the far reaches of the globe as the team tracks down those players making a living overseas, away from the bright lights and headlines at the game's top levels.

It's Josh Parish's first episode at the helm, but he's ably assisted by Aussies Abroad expert Damian Davies. Plus, Bengaluru FC midfielder Erik Paartalu joins the show for a fascinating half hour, discussing the fledgling league in India, his torrid time with Jeonbuk Motors, and an eye-opening away trip to North Korea.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.