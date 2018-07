Watch every round of the 2017-2018 Argentine SuperLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Racing Club eased past Patronato in a five-goal demoltion and the were early signs it was going to be a long night for Rojinegro when Julian Augusto Marchioni was left red-faced by Lautaro Martinez in the 14th minute.

Martinez has 18 goals in 40 league games for Racing Club and the 20 year-old has already caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs. It's little wonder why when you take a look at these tekkers.