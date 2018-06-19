Neymar was absent from training at the start of the week, missing the session a day after Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in its opening World Cup clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward received some tough treatment from Switzerland, being fouled 10 times during the game, his first competitive start since February.

Hora de ver como foi o treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira! Mais um dia de trabalho em Sochi. Amanhã tem mais! #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/Tjp23xx0XM — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 19, 2018

A fractured foot kept Neymar out of the end of PSG's season but he made a goalscoring return to action with a stunning solo strike against Croatia in a friendly at Anfield, and was also on target in a 3-0 warm-up victory against Austria.

Tite's men looked set to receive a boost with Neymar taking part in their next session.

But after around 10 minutes he limped away with a member of staff to receive some treatment after looking clearly uncomfortable on the field.

Brazil players take part in 'rondas' drill:

Aquecimento já tradicional da #SeleçãoBrasileira antes do treino. Tem que pensar rápido para manter a bola em movimento! #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/iYNZULdbCl — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 19, 2018

Brazil media officer Vinicius Rodrigues stressed the issue was not associated with Neymar's foot, which required surgery in February, as he highlighted the fact the 26 year-old was fouled 10 times in Rostov-on-Don – the highest total since the 1998 World Cup.

"Neymar felt some pain in his right ankle, so that's the reason he left training. Because of the number of fouls he suffered in the last match his ankle is a little painful, but he will train normally tomorrow," he said.

"He's not been medically examined. He felt some pain and went to the physiotherapy, and tomorrow he will train normally.

"It's normal for a football player to feel some pain, especially Neymar with the number of fouls that he's suffered in the last game. Because of the number of fouls that he suffered in the last match he's felt some pain in his ankle, and that's why he's not training today.

"The intention was not for him to train fully today because it's a post-match training, an easy training for the first 11."