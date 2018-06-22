Lionel Messi's team was pushed to the brink of an early exit after a stunning 3-0 loss to Croatia on Friday (AEST), but victory in its final Group D game against Nigeria could now send it through to the last 16.

Musa was left out of Nigeria's loss to Croatia but he justified his recall to the side with the opening goal shortly after the interval at the Volgograd Arena on Saturday.

The forward controlled a cross from Victor Moses and thumped an unstoppable drive into the roof of the net, with Musa becoming the Super Eagles' top scorer in the history of the tournament courtesy of his third FIFA World Cup goal.

Nigeria was poor in the first half - failing to record a single shot - but it was much improved after the break, Musa adding another to his personal tally in the 75th minute as Iceland's rock-like resilience crumbled.

After Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a late penalty, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side could be heading home from its first World Cup unless it beats already qualified Croatia and Argentina do not take three points against Nigeria, although goal difference could yet come into play.