The Red Devils just need England to avoid defeat to Panama in Monday's (AEST) other Group G game to confirm their last-16 spot and no team at Russia 2018 will want to be drawn against Roberto Martinez's side after this swashbuckling display.

Belgium was dominant from the outset, taking a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through Hazard's penalty and Lukaku's fine finish.

Dylan Bronn then handed the African side an unlikely lifeline before Lukaku - who scored twice in the opening 3-0 win over Panama - restored Belgium's lead to become his country's all-time top scorer at major tournaments with seven goals.

Hazard netted his second early in the second half, while substitute Michy Batshuayi – who had earlier missed three golden opportunities – scored a fifth in the 90th minute. Wahbi Khazri bagged a late consolation for Tunisia, but it did little to take the shine off a memorable result for Belgium.

Should England overcome Panama then only top spot in the group will be at stake when Belgium faces Gareth Southgate's side on Friday (AEST), while Tunisia will be eliminated should the result of Monday's game be anything other than an unlikely Panama win.