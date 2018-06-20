Carlos Queiroz's side produced a defensive masterclass to reduce Spain to nothing more than half-chances during a hugely frustrating opening 53 minutes for the 2010 champion.

Costa eventually found the breakthrough, though, when Ramin Rezaeian's attempted clearance cannoned off his leg and into the bottom-left corner.

Iran had the ball in the back of the net just eight minutes later courtesy of Saeid Ezatolahi, but its wild celebrations were cut short after referee Andres Cunha was advised by VAR that Rezaeian's vital intervention had been made from an offside position.

Iran's approach was far more positive after Costa's strike, Mehdi Taremi heading just over from close range in what was its clearest opportunity to find an unlikely leveller.

The win moves Spain level on points with Portugal at the top of Group B and it knows victory against Morocco on Tuesday will be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Iran, meanwhile, faces Portugal on the same day needing a win to progress at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.