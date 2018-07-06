beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Brazil 1-2 Belgium

Brazil, ranked second in the world by FIFA, was the last remaining non-European team in the tournament after Les Bleus knocked out Uruguay in Friday's first quarter-final.

But Tite's men, who badly missed the suspended Casemiro, were soundly beaten by third-ranked Belgium thanks to a pair of goals before the break at the Kazan Arena, despite the Selecao mounting a second-half fightback.

Fernandinho turned a corner into his own net to put Belgium in front, with a superb counter-attack extending its advantage.

Romelu Lukaku's skill and strength carried the Red Devils deep into Brazil territory and Kevin De Bruyne lashed home a brilliant 20-yard rocket from the striker's pass.

Brazil could find no answer until a 76th-minute headed reply from Renato Augusto, with star man Neymar virtually anonymous other than three poor attempts to win a penalty, although Referee Milorad Mazic perhaps should have pointed to the spot when Vincent Kompany dived in on Gabriel Jesus.

Neymar did finally come to life in injury time, forcing a brilliant save from Thibaut Courtois with a curling shot from outside the area, but it was not enough to sustain his team's challenge.