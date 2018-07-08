2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup

Zlatan calls for every Sweden player to get a Golden Ball

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks Sweden's players all deserve to be given a Golden Ball award for their efforts at the World Cup.

Sweden exited Russia 2018 with a 2-0 loss to England, which will face Croatia for a place in the final of the tournament.

But Sweden over-achieved against expectations even without the services of Ibrahimovic, who was impressed with Janne Andersson's side.

"Every player should get a Golden Ball in Sweden," Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter. 

"What they did will be remembered forever. Thank you for the show."

Wayne Rooney - set to cross paths with the ex-Sweden international in MLS after joining DC United - was quick to tease his old Manchester United team-mate, though.

"How you feeling today mate @Ibra_official?" ex-England captain Rooney posted on Twitter.

"If you need a chat I'm always here."

Ibrahimovic has also lost a bet with another former United player, David Beckham, meaning he will have to watch an England game at Wembley with the ex-LA Galaxy star.

Beckham had promised to buy Ibrahimovic whatever he wanted from IKEA if Sweden triumphed in Samara.

