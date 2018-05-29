Suarez hopes Salah is fit for World Cup clash

Suarez eager to put 2014 World Cup drama behind him

Luis Suarez hopes Egypt star Mohamed Salah is fit to face Uruguay in their 2018 FIFA World Cup opener next month.

Salah, 25, is battling a shoulder injury suffered in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The star forward – who scored 44 goals in 2017-2018 – has remained optimistic he will be ready for the showpiece event, but there remains uncertainty over his fitness as he prepares to travel to Spain for treatment.

While the absence of Salah would boost Uruguay's chances in its Group A opener on 16 June (AEST), Suarez hopes the forward is fit to play.

"Regarding Salah, the reality is that no-one is happy when a colleague suffers an injury, even more so when that happens in a match as it did, just before a World Cup," the Barcelona star said. "He is in a difficult situation, but I've consistently said I always want to play against the best to demonstrate that Uruguay are better.

"I would love him to have a good recovery and enjoy the World Cup.

"He is in the same situation as me four years ago and I don't wish this on anyone."

After facing Egypt, Uruguay will meet Saudi Arabia and Russia in Group A.