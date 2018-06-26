Socceroos v Peru in numbers

Australia's must-win Group C clash with Peru will represent the passing of a milestone, with both sides yet to clash in a football international.

Last month the Peruvians sent their Australian counter-parts a refresher course on their proud football history, which also served as a reminder of Australia's tumultuous recent history against South American opposition. From the unsuccessful World Cup qualifying series against an aging Diego Maradona's Argentina in 1993, to the back-to-back qualification series' against Uruguay in 2001 and 2005 - the latter of which marked Australia's return to the World Cup for the first time in 30 years.

Dear @Socceroos ,



It will be an honor to compete against you in the @FIFAWorldCup . As you know, we have been away from the FWC for a long time, that is why we have prepared this video to remind you of who we are.



See you soon.#ArribaPeru pic.twitter.com/wVUkwTqN3a — FPF (@TuFPF) May 22, 2018

Multiple matches against Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia over the past decade have reinforced the difficulty of playing against South American sides, who not only carry a rich and proud history into their football, but a rare passion for their national team.

As the countdown to kick-off picks up speed, here are the key numbers ahead of the match:

27

Number of shots Peru have had in Russia, with no goals to show for it.

ONE

Number of wins to Australia in 10 matches played against South American opposition since that 2005 win over Uruguay

ZERO

Number of teams to score four consecutive goals in a World Cup from the penalty spot. Australia has three.

44

Number of years since the Socceroos had a clean sheet in a World Cup match - 1974 against Chile

3 - With three goals, Mile Jedinak is now Australia's second highest goalscorer in World Cup history after Tim Cahill (5). Waltzing. #AUS #DEN #DENAUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4vdxkgero0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

27

The average age of both squads.

15

Number of games Peru went unbeaten leading before the tournament, including wins over Croatia, Iceland, Scotland and Saudi Arabia

81.7

The Socceroos' passing accuracy, compared to Peru's 81.3