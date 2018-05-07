beIN has tracked down 12 of Australia's best footballers abroad. Here are their stories
Van Marwijk named all 26 players from the Socceroos squad that faced Norway and Colombia in March, plus Hyundai A-League youngster Daniel Arzani, who made the cut after his impressive breakout season for Melbourne City.
Fran Karacic also earned a maiden call-after the 21-year-old right back cemented himself as a regular starter for Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian first Division.
“I am not a person who changes all the time and we thought for a long time about the first squad that we selected,” van Marwijk said.
“I had a good experience with the 26 players in the ten days that I worked with them, so I had no reason not to nominate them again. But we have since seen other players so there will be a few new names in the squad.”
The 32-man squad will be whittled down to 26 next week before the team travels to Turkey for a 20-day training camp before the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on 16 June.