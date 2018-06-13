Salah's participation at the tournament was plunged into uncertainty when he suffered a shoulder injury in a challenge with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final defeat in May.

The talismanic forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions in an incredible debut season at Anfield, has insisted he will be fit for his nation's opening clash in Yekaterinburg.

Egypt manager Hector Cuper, leading a side at a World Cup for the first time, says there is more to a team that reached the final of last year's Africa Cup of Nations than just Salah.

"We're not Mohamed Salah's national team, this team has many players who cooperate with each other to reach the best results," Cuper said. "Egypt is lucky that this generation has one of the best players in the world but our tactics don't solely revolve around him."

Uruguay's preparation for the tournament has been comparatively free of drama, and La Celeste coasted to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in their warm-up game.

There is pressure on Oscar Tabarez, preparing to coach in a World Cup for the fourth time, and his Uruguay side, regarded as favourite for a group also featuring host Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay disappointed in being knocked out in the last 16 in 2014 after reaching the semi-finals in 2010, and despite its favourable group, captain Diego Godin is not looking beyond the opening test.

Speaking on their departure from Montevideo, Godin said: "Although we, like the whole of the Uruguayan people, are dreaming big, the main challenge facing us is winning the game against Egypt; this is what's most important to us and is what is on our minds."