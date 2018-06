An Argentinian economy program was interrupted when members of the production crew erupted in joy at Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute, match-winning goal against Nigeria which sealed second place in 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D and kept the nation alive in the tournament.

Rojo's strike sparked jubilant scenes across Argentina and not even the sanctity of the newsroom was immune from the mixture of joy and relief, as the team snuck into the round of 16 after an underwhelming start to the tournament.