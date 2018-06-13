Rashford unconcerned by 'slight niggle'

The Manchester United forward impressed in England's final pre-World Cup friendly, scoring a spectacular goal in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Elland Road.

Rashford and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling are widely thought to be in direct competition for a place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the opening Group G meeting with Tunisia.

Southgate confirmed Rashford had picked up a knock but the 20 year-old posted on social media to calm fears over any long-term issues.

"Thanks for the messages I've been getting. Picked up a slight niggle but nothing to worry about #ThreeLions," Rashford wrote.