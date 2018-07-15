Modric wins World Cup Golden Ball

The Croatia captain and Real Madrid midfielder inspired his side to the final for the first time in its history but was powerless to prevent Didier Deschamps' men from taking the trophy 4-2 in Moscow.

Modric beat Belgium forward Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann, who claimed a winner's medal after netting for Les Bleus in the final, to the prize.

FIFA's Technical Study Group decided the winner of the award, which was given to Argentina's Lionel Messi in 2014.

Past winners include Zinedine Zidane, Brazil great Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Paolo Rossi.

Modric is also among the early favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or later this year.