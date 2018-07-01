2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup

Marcelo trains with Brazil ahead of Mexico clash

Marcelo appears set to start for Brazil against Mexico after the Real Madrid defender took part in training for the Selecao in Samara on Monday (AEST).

Getty Images

Hotel mattress blamed for Marcelo injury

The left-back lasted just 10 minutes of Brazil's 2-0 Group E win over Serbia on Thursday (AEST), when he was forced off with back spasms and replaced by Filipe Luis.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar suggested a hotel mattress may have been the cause of the issue, but remained optimistic that Marcelo would recover in time to face Group F runner-up Mexico in the last 16 on Tuesday.

And those positive predictions were borne out as Marcelo joined the rest of his team-mates in practice on the pitch at Samara Arena.

Brazil only arrived in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, when it was met by a throng of reporters and a large crowd of vociferous supporters at its hotel.

The five-time champion is aiming to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the seventh time in a row, while its opponent is looking to rid itself of "the curse of the fifth game", after falling at the second-round stage in each of the past six tournaments.

News Brazil Football
Previous Scan clears James of torn muscle
Read
Scan clears James of torn muscle
Next Spain smashes WC passing record in Russia defeat
Read
Spain smashes WC passing record in Russia defeat