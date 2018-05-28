UEFA Champions League
Maclaren set for Socceroos call-up

Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren is understood to be on his way to Turkey to link up with the Socceroos as cover for Luzern striker Tomi Juric, who has aggravated an injury.

Maclaren could reportedly be on his way to link up with the squad, ahead of the international friendly against Czech Republic on Saturday (AEST). 

The 24 year-old was initially left out of Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's 26-man selection, having been informed he'd missed the cut on the eve of his club side's final Scottish Professional Football League match against Rangers.

Maclaren responded by scoring a hat-trick in his team's thrilling 5-5 draw.

He signed off by hinting at the news we would miss the cut with a tweet indicating he was off for a holiday.  That break has been cut short, with Maclaren set to be rushed into camp to cover the stricken Juric.

The deadline for the final 23-man squads is 4 June. 

