Maclaren set for Socceroos call-up

Maclaren could reportedly be on his way to link up with the squad, ahead of the international friendly against Czech Republic on Saturday (AEST).

The 24 year-old was initially left out of Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's 26-man selection, having been informed he'd missed the cut on the eve of his club side's final Scottish Professional Football League match against Rangers.

Maclaren responded by scoring a hat-trick in his team's thrilling 5-5 draw.

He signed off by hinting at the news we would miss the cut with a tweet indicating he was off for a holiday. That break has been cut short, with Maclaren set to be rushed into camp to cover the stricken Juric.

Hat-trick on the Final day! Loved being apart of this special group of lads 💚... time to switch off from Football and enjoy a holiday 🏖✈️☀️ pic.twitter.com/4Qk3m6eETs — Jamie Maclaren (@jamie_maclaren) May 13, 2018

The deadline for the final 23-man squads is 4 June.