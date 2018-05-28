Maclaren set for Socceroos call-up

Maclaren could reportedly be on his way to link up with the squad, ahead of the international friendly against Czech Republic on Saturday (AEST).
The 24 year-old was initially left out of Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's 26-man selection, having been informed he'd missed the cut on the eve of his club side's final Scottish Professional Football League match against Rangers.
Maclaren responded by scoring a hat-trick in his team's thrilling 5-5 draw.
He signed off by hinting at the news we would miss the cut with a tweet indicating he was off for a holiday. That break has been cut short, with Maclaren set to be rushed into camp to cover the stricken Juric.
The deadline for the final 23-man squads is 4 June.