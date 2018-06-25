Iran fans treat Portugal to midnight street party

Footage has emerged of Iranian fans gathered outside the Portugal team hotel at Saransk, chanting, blowing horns and beating drums as the two nations prepare to face off in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B clash.

Asia's top-ranked nation sits one point behind European neighbours Portugal and Spain on three points, having opened its campaign with a rousing, albeit fortunate win over Morocco.

Iran proved difficult to break down in its second match, a 1-0 loss to Spain, providing fans a ray of hope for a most unlikely progression out of what was considered the 'group of death'.

Many of those fans assembled outside the Saransk Mercure hotel in the early hours of Monday morning (local time) to treat Portugal's players to a unique street 'concert', complete with chanting, drumming, horns and clapping.

It remains to be seen whether the carnival atmosphere has a negative effect on Cristiano Ronaldo and company when the teams take to the pitch later in the day.