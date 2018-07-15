2018 FIFA World Cup
Ibra lauds Pogba after World Cup final display

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was full of praise for Paul Pogba's performance for France in Monday's (AEST) World Cup final.

WATCH: France beats Croatia to be crowned world champion

Midfielder Pogba scored a fine second-half goal as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to clinch their second title.

And after a season in which Pogba's displays for Manchester United were often scrutinised, Ibrahimovic was quick to highlight his former Old Trafford team-mate's display.

"Let them talk, but the game speaks for itself," Ibrahimovic posted on Twitter, tagging Pogba alongside a picture of the France man with the World Cup trophy.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic were both signed by United boss Jose Mourinho prior to the 2016-2017 season, though the former Sweden international left for LA Galaxy in March.

