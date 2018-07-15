France stars crash post match press conference

France beats Croatia to be crowned world champion

Deschamps' 2018 vintage produced another solid display on Monday (AEST), bottling up Croatia to win 4-2 before lifting the trophy in the pouring rain.

Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba scored corkers for Les Bleus, both fizzing in shots from outside the area, while Antoine Griezmann's name will be toasted back in his homeland after he converted a first-half penalty.

France coach Didier Deschamps and journalists were drenched in champagne during the post-match press conference #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dvozkYVcXZ — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) July 15, 2018

After celebrating on the pitch in the sudden deluge, Deschamps was surely somewhat relieved to get himself inside for his post-match addressing of the international media, giving him the opportunity to dry off a little.

Yet before he could even answer the first question, 13 members of his squad popped into the room singing Deschamps' name and spraying champagne all over him and the gathered reporters.

After about a minute, the players - with Pogba among the group - seemed to disappear back into the bowels of the stadium.

However, six of them emerged once again for a second session, hugging Deschamps and dancing on the table.

"They're completely crazy those lads," Deschamps said once they had finally left the scene for good. "Sorry, they're young and happy."

Still, Deschamps will have plenty of time to raise a glass to his squad after it secured France's second FIFA World Cup, following on from its previous triumph in 1998.