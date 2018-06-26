Egypt receives frosty farewell from its fans

WATCH: Saudi Arabia crashes Hadary party

Anticipation was high in Egypt after the Pharoahs qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990, but that optimism was dashed when star attacker Mohamed Salah dislocated his shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final.

Salah's injury troubles clearly derailed Egypt, which lost all three group stage games to Uruguay, Russia and most recently Saudi Arabia.

The third defeat was the final straw for a group of disgruntled fans, who let the players have it on their way out of the Volgograd Arena, chanting 'horrible players' as the team bus took off.