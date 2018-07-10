A look ahead to the World Cup semi-finals

Two fascinating FIFA World Cup semi-finals lie in wait, with France taking on Belgium on Wednesday (AEST), before England takes on Croatia the next day.

For the first time at a FIFA World Cup we won’t see Germany, Argentina or Brazil in the semi-final and the lack of a traditional favourite has blown the race for World Cup glory wide open.

Here’s a closer look at the final four heading into the semi-finals.

France v Belgium

France has always been strong on paper, but in-house fighting and player unrest has dogged Les Bleus in the last few World Cup campaigns.

Manager Didier Deschamps seems to have a side working for the collective this time around, seeing off South American giants Argentina and Uruguay on the road to the semi-finals.

Belgium doesn’t boast the decorated history of its semi-final opponent, but this golden generation bursting with talent gives the Red Devils a real chance of winning its first international tournament.

Head-to-Head: Romelu Lukaku v Kylian Mbappe

Two polarising styles will go head-to-head, when Belgium’s powerful and physically imposing striker Romelu Lukaku takes on France’s fleet-footed teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack and his ability to hold up the ball gets Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne on the ball higher up the pitch. Add in Lukaku's frightening pace and an eye for goal and you have the complete centre forward.

France’s shining light comes in the form of 19 year-old prodigy Kylian Mbappe, whose close control, trickery and blistering pace leaves defenders for dead.

The 19 year-old seems immune to pressure and became the first teenager since Pele to score multiple goals in a World Cup match after his brace in four-minutes sent Argentina packing in the Round of 16.

Belgium’s back four will need to be at its best to contain him.

Belgium’s star to watch: Kevin De Bruyne

While Lukaku is the end point of Belgium's attack, Kevin De Bruyne is where it starts. The playmaker can dictate the pace of the entire game and effortlessly finds Eden Hazard and Lukaku with precision passing.

Tip for France – take Kevin De Bruyne out of the game and Belgium’s attack breaks down, a feat easier said than done.

France’s star to watch: Antoine Griezmann

Despite three goals in five games, we still haven’t seen the best of Antoine Griezmann in Russia.

With so little separating these two powerhouses, France’s hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup final may come down to a starring performance from the 27 year-old.

Prediction: France 1-2 Belgium

France has the pedigree, but that can count for very little at a World Cup, as Germany, Spain and Argentina will attest. Belgium seems to have peaked at the right time.

Croatia v England

Unlike previous FIFA World Cups, the bar was set relatively low by England fans heading into Russia and it's paid off, with Gareth Southgate’s men flying under the radar to reach the semi-finals.

England will be desperate to reach its first World Cup final since the side that won it in 1966, but it will have to beat a Croatia side boasting one of the best midfield pairings in the tournament.

Head-to-head: Dejan Lovren v Harry Kane

Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Liverpool was the last time these two went head-to-head. Kane ran riot, with two goals before a humiliated Dejan Lovren was hooked by Jurgen Klopp after 31 minutes.

Lovren will be out for revenge in round two, but the 29 year-old will have his work cut out containing golden boot favourite Harry Kane. All eyes were on the Spurs star heading into his first FIFA World Cup, but the striker has thrived with the responsibility of leading the Three Lions, scoring six goals in four matches.

Lovren has come a long way for club and country since that dreaded encounter against Spurs in October and it will be fascinating to see who prevails this time around.

England’s star to watch: Jordan Henderson

Henderson has endured his share of criticism throughout his career, but the Liverpool captain has answered his critics with a string of strong performances in Russia.

The 28 year-old has assumed the role of leader in England’s midfield, screening the back three and breaking up the play before it develops.

Henderson will have to stand up in his biggest test yet, taking on Croatia’s star duo of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in midfield.

Croatia’s star to watch: Luka Modric

Modric’s skill is well documented, but the Real Madrid star has shown another side to his game with lung-busting performances at the World Cup for Croatia.

On the ball, Modric is Croatia’s creative lynchpin striking a formidable midfield partnership with Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic.

Despite Rakitic’s presence, Croatia’s chances of reaching the final rest heavily on the 32 year-old’s shoulders.

Prediction: England 2-1 Croatia (After extra time)

Croatia will put up a fight, but going to penalties twice in one week will take its toll on Zlatko Dalic’s men.