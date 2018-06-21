5 times Tim Cahill made the difference for the Socceroos

Here are five reasons Socceroos fans are sweating on Tim Cahill getting onto the pitch for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C clash against Denmark. As the 37 year-old has shown countless times throughout his decorated international career, he's capable of producing the match-altering play at any moment.

5. Serbia rescue mission

Cahill has shown time and again he thrives on the biggest stages. So it was at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where the Socceroos needed to beat Serbia in their second match to have a hop of progressing to the knockout rounds. Enter our man.

4. Syria double

One of the reasons the Socceroos are even in Russia is Cahill, whose double against Syria lifted Australia into the play-off series against Honduras.

3. The bicycle goal against China

Cahill scored the two goals that propelled the Socceroos past China in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Asian Cup. You might not remember the first, it’s hard to forget the second.

2. The brace against Japan

Cahill’s first was an opportunistic ‘fox in the box’ finish. The second was a thunderbolt from outside the box and an emphatic demonstration of the full extent of not only Cahill’s repertoire, but his ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

1. That Netherlands Volley

A note to commentators. While ever Tim is there in an Australia kit, never go into a Socceroos match assuming you won’t be required to yell “CAHILLLLLLLLL” at some point: