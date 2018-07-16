10 moments that made the World Cup in Russia

France beats Croatia to be crowned world champion

England fans declared ‘it’s coming home’, Diego Maradona broke the internet and Kylian Mbappe announced himself to the world.

Here’s our top 10 moments which made the 2018 FIFA World Cup one for the ages.

South Korea stuns Germany

South Korea became Mexico’s ally for life when it stunned defending champion Germany on the final day of the group stage to propel Mexico into the Round of 16.

In Mexico City, fans flocked to the South Korean embassy in celebration before treating ambassador Byoung-Jin Han to some tequila and a crowd surf.

After South Korea beat Germany yesterday, Mexican fans descended on the Korean embassy in Mexico City and partied with the South Korean ambassador, Byoung-Jin Han, even swigging tequila with him. Imagine not loving football. pic.twitter.com/rE7sDLq9M6 — Ball Street (@BallStreet) June 28, 2018

Not a bad day at the office.

Mbappe carves up Argentina

Kylian Mbappe prevailed in the battle of master v apprentice, when he took on an Argentina side lead by Lionel Messi in the round of 16.With the scores locked at 2-2, the 19 year-old took over with two goals in four minutes to lead Les Bleus to victory.

Russia beats Spain to shock the world

Despite being the host nation, Russia was given little hope at the world cup, as the lowest-ranked nation heading into the tournament, especially when it was set to face 2010 winner Spain in the Round of 16.

Thousands of betting slips were thrown away in bewilderment after Russia sent Spain packing in one of the most remarkable upsets in World Cup history.

La Roja sacked its manager days before the tournament kicked off, and the media whirlwind that ensued clearly unsettled the players, but full credit has to go to Russia for what its gutsy performance.

Lozano’s winner sends shockwaves through Mexico

Hirving Lozano caused a mini earthquake (literally) in Mexico when he scored a historic winner for against Germany in its world cup opener.

The spike in seismic activity at the time of the goal was put down to ‘mass jumping’ by a research insititue in Mexico.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

Belgium breaks Japanese hearts

Belgium’s round of 16 clash against Japan was headed for extra time, before Nacer Chadli finished off a counter-attack any FIFA 18 tragic would be proud of.

Batshuayi’s celebration fail

Belgium striker Michy Batshuai went from hero to zero with this fail after scoring the winner goal against England in the group stage.

Bring on Batshuayi so he can beat this celebration #BELENG pic.twitter.com/wrHi2AcnTf — chris w (@zeronineapps) July 14, 2018

At least the Borussia Dortmund striker saw the funny side, with this tweet after the match.

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

The goal which put Pavard on the map

A few eyebrows were raised when Benjamin Pavard’s name appeared in France’s starting lineup against Argentina, but the 22 year-old repayed Didier Deschamps faith with one of the goals of the tournament.

The wondergoal cemented the defenders place in the starting XI, where he stayed for the remainder of the tournament.

Maradona puts on a show in the stands

Diego Maradona gave fans a sneak peak of what was to come when he was filmed partying with a friend on a private jet bound for the FIFA World Cup.

Diego Maradona just enjoying life on a private jet. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/NtFxHqYrqp — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 5, 2017

The Argentine legend was just getting warmed up – during Argentina’s win over Nigeria, he was spotted flipping the bird to rival fans and his bizarre facial expressions became fodder for the internet’s infamous meme machine.

Maradona is wrestling pic.twitter.com/ePkQNym9lG — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) June 26, 2018

Maradona Meme 8

🤣🤣🤣🤣🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/nnhBrmTO8X — Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018

Maradona Meme 9

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3aeAZ6Cl06 — Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018

Ronaldo’s hat-trick heroics against Spain

Portugal’s six goal thriller against Spain will go down as one of the greatest world cup matches of all-time, and Cristiano Ronaldo was at the centre of it, scoring all three of Portugal’s goals.

Many thought the 33 year-old would kick on and lead Portugal on a fairytale run, instead the wheels fell off and the Euro 2016 winner crashed out in the round of 16.

It’s coming home...

The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes

It’s coming home – three words which took the internet by storm during England’s FIFA world cup run.

The 1998 ballad 'three lions' climbed back up the charts as England fans blasted the tune after Gareth Southgate’s side beat Colombia in the Round of 16.

The dream came to an end for England in the semi-finals, but their achievement was has been immortalised in memes which will never be forgotten.