00:00: #ASRoma President Pallotta celebrates 3-0 win by jumping in Piazza del Popolo fountain.



09:00: Pallotta fined €450 for jumping in fountain.



15:00: Pallotta apologises, pays fine & donates €230,000 to fix fountain in front of Pantheon.



