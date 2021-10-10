Vlahovic will give everything for Fiorentina despite transfer rumours, says coach

Dusan Vlahovic will give everything for Fiorentina despite the uncertainty over his future, according to head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Viola owner Rocco Commisso revealed this week that talks over a contract extension had proved fruitless, with Vlahovic unwilling to sign a new deal that would have made him the club's highest-paid player in history.

The striker, who scored 21 Serie A goals last season, is now anticipated to leave Fiorentina next year given his contract expires at the end of 2022-23.

Manchester City were credited with an interest in Vlahovic, as were Serie A champions Inter, but Juventus have been widely reported as the favourites to sign the Serbia international.

Despite the rumours over a possible departure, Vlahovic has scored four times in seven league games this term to help Fiorentina to 12 points from their opening matches, form that has put them in the top five.

Italiano is confident his star forward will continue to deliver the goods even as talk persists over a transfer, perhaps as soon as January.

"He still has two years on his contract. He is a serious professional," Italiano told Corriere dello Sport.

"He'll give everything for Fiorentina. I believe that, when he has to go out onto the pitch and push hard, he'll always do so. I hope non-football problems won't interfere. And I'll stop there.

"Talking now about how to replace him, with the window open in three months, makes little sense. We have (Aleksandr) Kokorin and we have to try to get the most out of him because in that area of the pitch, he and Vlahovic are our partnership, even if we might find other solutions in some games."