Roma 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma frustrates hosts

Gianluigi Donnarumma produced an inspired display as AC Milan claimed a 1-1 draw at Roma to maintain their place in Serie A's top four and heap further pressure on Eusebio Di Francesco.

Milan were second best for much of Sunday's match at Stadio Olimpico, but their 19-year-old goalkeeper made vital saves in both halves to help secure a valuable point which keeps them above their opponents in the table.

Krzysztof Piatek scored twice against Napoli in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday in his maiden Milan start, and marked the first time he has been named in Gennaro Gattuso's league XI by netting a first-half opener.

Nicolo Zaniolo equalised for Roma just 22 seconds into the second half, but Donnarumma ensured the hosts could not get the morale-boosting result they needed after the 7-1 cup humiliation at the hands of Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Edin Dzeko cut inside and forced an early save from Donnarumma, but it was Milan who struck first in the 26th minute.

Lucas Paqueta forced the opening by winning possession from Lorenzo Pellegrini down Milan's left and working well to get a cross into the box, with Piatek on hand to convert from six yards.

Donnarumma made an excellent one-handed stop to deny Zaniolo, and soon after produced more heroics to keep out both Patrik Schick's header and also Dzeko's attempt to convert the rebound just before half-time.

Roma did find an equaliser with their first attack after the restart, however. Zaniolo volleying in from two yards after Donarumma had kept out what would have been an own goal from Mateo Musacchio, Rick Karsdorp's cross having caused defensive chaos.

At the other end, Suso had a penalty claim denied when he was bundled over by Aleksandar Kolarov but Roma were looking the most likely, with Donnarumma to the fore again to block a Dzeko header.

The last big opportunity saw Pellegrini send a looping header against the post after Kolarov's cross, before the Roma midfielder was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for fouling Suso.