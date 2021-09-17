Pogba returning to Juventus is possible, admits Raiola

Paul Pogba could yet make a return to Juventus, according to Mino Raiola, as the midfielder's long-term future at Manchester United remains unclear.

Pogba is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, having returned to Manchester in August 2016 after a hugely successful spell in Turin.

The France international won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with Juve, as well as the Coppa Italia twice. He was also part of the squad that reached the Champions League final in 2015, though the Bianconeri lost 3-1 to Barcelona.

Speaking in Italy on Friday, Raiola, the 28-year-old's agent, admitted a move back to the Italian club Pogba joined on a free from United remains a possibility.

"Paul's contract expires next year. We will speak with Manchester United and we'll see," Raiola told Rai Sport.

"Turin has remained in his heart. There is a possibility that he will come back, but this will also depend on Juventus."

Pogba has started the new campaign in outstanding form, providing seven assists in four Premier League games. He has created 10 chances in total in those contests, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side claim three wins and a draw to sit top of the table on goal difference.

He has already surpassed last season's assists tally in the same competition, having set up three in the top flight during 2020-21.

Pogba also scored three times as United finished second behind champions Manchester City last term.

After a shock 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek, Pogba and his team-mates will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.