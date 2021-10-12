Former Man Utd goalkeeper Romero joins Venezia

Venezia have announced the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero on a free transfer.

Romero ended his six-season stay in Manchester when his contract expired at the end of last season and was a free agent until joining the newly promoted Serie A side, who fended off competition for his signature from fellow Italian outfit Spezia.

The 34-year-old is Argentina's all-time most-capped goalkeeper but did not play a single minute for the Red Devils last season, last featuring in 2019-20 as United's cup shot-stopper, making 17 appearances across all competitions before losing his place when Dean Henderson returned from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Romero has experience in Serie A, joining Sampdoria in 2011 before his move to Manchester four years later, and will compete with Niki Maenpaa and Luca Lezzerini for a starting spot in Venice.