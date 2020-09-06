English
Roma rivalling Barcelona for Depay - Aulas

Barcelona target Memphis Depay is also the subject of interest from Roma, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed.

Lyon captain Depay is into the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club and has been linked with a big move to Barca.

The former Manchester United forward previously worked with new Blaugrana coach Ronald Koeman with the Netherlands.

But Aulas warned a deal with Barca has not yet been done, encouraging Roma's rival interest.

He told Telefoot: "Memphis' contract is expiring. Koeman wants him at Barcelona, but there is also Roma in for the player."

Depay returned from a serious knee injury to feature in Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals, having earlier netted nine goals in only 13 Ligue 1 matches last term.

Last week he scored a hat-trick in Lyon's first Ligue 1 game of the season as Dijon were beaten 4-1.

The 26-year-old joined Lyon from United for €16million in 2017 and is now reportedly available for just €25m.

