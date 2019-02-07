Pique: Ramos should've been sent off

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique felt Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos should have been sent off in the 1-1 El Clasico draw on Wednesday.

Ramos was booked in just the 10th minute of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Camp Nou and was perhaps fortunate to escape a second yellow for a foul on Arthur and later an incident involving Luis Suarez.

While Pique said referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz performed well, he thought Ramos should have seen red.

"In general, he has made a good match," he told reporters.

"It was a card for Sergio, but what can we do?"

Barca came from behind at home as Malcom cancelled out Lucas Vazquez's opener, with Lionel Messi only able to come off the bench after battling a thigh injury.

Pique was happy with what he saw from the 31-year-old superstar and he hopes Messi is ready to go against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

"I've seen him very well, fast. He has not felt the discomfort he had and it's good news," he said.

"We hope to have him for the San Mames match and help us."