France winger Dembele to miss rest of Euro 2020 with knee injury

France winger Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of Euro 2020 due to a knee injury.

The Barcelona player came on after 57 minutes of Les Bleus' 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest but had to be withdrawn half an hour later.

According to head coach Didier Deschamps, Dembele, who only managed 16 touches in his 30 minutes on the pitch, "took a knock" to his knee and felt further pain when he attempted a cross.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said Dembele was sent for scans on Sunday, which showed he will be unable to recover in time to play a part in the remainder of the tournament.

It is the latest in a string of injuries that have blighted Dembele's career since his move to Barca from Borussia Dortmund for €105million four years ago.

Persistent problems with hamstring and thigh muscles have restricted the 24-year-old to 54 LaLiga starts in four seasons at Camp Nou.

Last season, Dembele completed 90 minutes in the league on just five occasions.

France face Portugal on matchday three needing a draw to guarantee a place in the top two of Group F.