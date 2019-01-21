Barcelona B defender Wague accuses Ejea fans of racist abuse

Moussa Wague has said he was subjected to "numerous and repeated racist insults and songs that should never have to be tolerated on a football pitch" when playing for Barcelona B against SD Ejea.

The 20-year-old Senegal international was sent off during Barcelona B's 1-0 defeat on Sunday, following an altercation with a fan when attempting to retrieve the ball for a throw-in.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Wague apologised for the incident, in which he appeared to push the supporter in the face, but claimed he was angered by being on the receiving end of racism from the stands.

"I want to express my sincere apologies to SD Ejea and the fan of that club for my conduct during the game yesterday," Wague said.

"In a moment of anger, with the result going against us, I did not behave correctly and I acknowledge that and want to reiterate my apologies.

"I also want to report that my actions, in trying to get the ball back from a fan to take a throw-in, came after being the subject of numerous and repeated racist insults and songs that should never have to be tolerated on a football pitch."

Wague joined Barcelona from Belgian club Eupen in August last year, having become the youngest ever African goalscorer at a World Cup.

He was on the bench for the recent Copa del Rey trip to Levante and is in contention to win a place in Ernesto Valverde's squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona are yet to offer a public comment on the abuse Wague allegedly received.