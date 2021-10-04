Aurier joins Villarreal following Tottenham exit

Serge Aurier has joined LaLiga side Villarreal after leaving Tottenham on transfer deadline day last month.

The full-back ended his time with Spurs after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract.

Aurier will continue his career in Spain, joining the Europa League holders on a deal until the end of the season, with the option of extending his stay by a further two campaigns.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast captain made 110 appearances for Tottenham following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, scoring eight goals.

Aurier helped the London club reach the Champions League final in 2019, as well as the EFL Cup showpiece two years later.

He also has vast experience at international level, winning 70 caps for his country.

Unbeaten Villarreal are 11th in LaLiga, winning two and drawing five of their opening seven games of the season.