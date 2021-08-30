Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal: Last-gasp own goal rescues the reigning LaLiga champions

Aissa Mandi’s last-minute own goal rescued a point for Atletico Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The reigning champions appeared on course for a first home defeat since February after substitute Arnaut Danjuma gave the visitors a 2-1 lead.

But Diego Simeone’s men snatched a share of the spoils in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Mandi unwittingly diverted Saul's long ball beyond Geronimo Rulli.

Luis Suarez had earlier cancelled out Manu Trigueros' effort as both sides maintained their unbeaten starts to the season.