Demin buys back Bournemouth stake

Bournemouth have confirmed Maxim Demin again owns 100 per cent of the Premier League club.

US-based Peak6 Football Holdings bought a 25 per cent stake in Bournemouth three years ago.

But the firm - co-founded by Matt Hulsizer, who has been involved at Minnesota Wild - has sold the stake back to Demin.

Russian businessman Demin now owns 100 per cent of Bournemouth shares through his company AFCB Enterprises.

Demin arrived at Bournemouth in 2011 and has overseen the club's rise to the Premier League.

Under manager Eddie Howe, the Cherries sit 12th in the top flight.