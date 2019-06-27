Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, at the women's World Cup to set up a quarterfinal against Germany. Sweden scored in the 55th minute after a counter attack which saw striker Blackstenius prod the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe for her first goal of the tournament.
