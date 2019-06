Lieke Martens' late penalty sends the Netherlands into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Japan.

Netherlands were largely in control in the first half, going ahead in the 17th minute, but a goal late in the first period from Yui Hasegawa evened things up.

But in a complete twist of fate, captain Saki Kumagai was harshly penalised for handball in the area and Martens converted the penalty. The Dutch will now play Italy in the quarter-finals.