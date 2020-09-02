Serie A fixtures: Inter face Juventus showdown on penultimate day

Inter are scheduled to face Juventus in Turin on the penultimate day of the Serie A season in what could be a title-deciding showdown.
Antonio Conte's side finished just a point behind champions Juve in 2019-20 after suffering just four defeats in 38 games, two of which came against the Old Lady.
The Nerazzurri are set to meet Juve on matchday 37 in 2020-21 before concluding the campaign at home to Udinese.
Inter can expect a tricky start to their title challenge. They begin away to Benevento on September 20 before consecutive games against Fiorentina, Lazio and city rivals Milan.
They face Atalanta away on November 8 and Napoli at San Siro on December 16, with their final match before the mid-season break seeing them head to Hellas Verona on December 23.
The home meeting with Juve takes place on January 17 during a month in which Inter are scheduled to play six Serie A matches.
Three of their final four games will be at home, with the games against Juve and Udinese preceded by clashes with Sampdoria and Roma.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
Inter's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Benevento v Inter
September 27 - Inter v Fiorentina
October 4 - Lazio v Inter
October 18 - Inter v Milan
October 25 - Genoa v Inter
November 1 - Inter v Parma
November 8 - Atalanta v Inter
November 22 - Inter v Torino
November 29 - Sassuolo v Inter
December 6 - Inter v Bologna
December 13 - Cagliari v Inter
December 16 - Inter v Napoli
December 20 - Inter v Spezia
December 23 - Hellas Verona v Inter
January 3 - Inter v Crotone
January 6 - Sampdoria v Inter
January 10 - Roma v Inter
January 17 - Inter v Juventus
January 24 - Udinese v Inter
January 31 - Inter v Benevento
February 7 - Fiorentina v Inter
February 14 - Inter v Lazio
February 21 - Milan v Inter
February 28 - Inter v Genoa
March 3 - Parma v Inter
March 7 - Inter v Atalanta
March 14 - Torino v Inter
March 21 - Inter v Sassuolo
April 3 - Bologna v Inter
April 11 - Inter v Cagliari
April 18 - Napoli v Inter
April 21 - Spezia v Inter
April 25 - Inter v Hellas Verona
May 2 - Crotone v Inter
May 9 - Inter v Sampdoria
May 12 - Inter v Roma
May 16 - Juventus v Inter
May 23 - Inter v Udinese