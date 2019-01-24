Liverpool and Roma have asked about Tonali, claims Cellino

Liverpool and Roma have made contact with Brescia regarding young prospect Sandro Tonali, the club's president has confirmed.

Massimo Cellino says he has spoken with both clubs regarding the future of the highly rated 18-year-old.

"Yes, Roma asked me about Tonali," Cellino told Corriere dello Sport. "We talked about him with [Roma general manager Mauro] Baldissoni several times. But I want to keep the boy as long as possible.

"A little while ago, Liverpool also contacted me."

Tonali is one of Italy's most promising young players and was called up to the senior national squad by Roberto Mancini last November.

The midfielder, who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo, has admitted to being an AC Milan fan but insists his focus is on winning promotion from Serie B with Brescia.

"I have Brescia in my mind and the goal is to finish the league well, and we started very well," he told Milannews.it. "I am managing the moment well and at the end of the year, we will see.

"I was an AC Milan fan as a child, as I have always said, but I was not thinking about the future. I am inspired by [Milan coach Gennaro] Gattuso. He always gave everything. I would like to do the same myself. I would like to be coached by him."