AC Milan's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Marco Giampaolo is the latest in a string of hopeful appointments by AC Milan in their bid to bring the glory days back to the red side of San Siro, and his tenure begins away to Udinese.
The Rossoneri have not finished in the top four since 2012-13 and have gone through numerous coaches in recent years, with Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Cristian Brocchi, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso all failing.
Gattuso narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season and stepped down, with Giampaolo coming in as his replacement from Sampdoria.
Although Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta showed promise after their January arrivals last term, Milan have only added Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic to their squad this close season.
Few will expect a massive improvement considering the limited investment, though a relatively easy-going opening to the season – including games against promoted Brescia and Hellas Verona – might help give them the momentum they need to build up some positivity.
AC Milan's 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full:
August 25: Udinese v AC Milan
September 1: AC Milan v Brescia
September 15: Hellas Verona v AC Milan
September 22: AC Milan v Inter
September 25: Torino v AC Milan
September 29: AC Milan v Fiorentina
October 6: Genoa v AC Milan
October 20: AC Milan v Lecce
October 27: Roma v AC Milan
October 30: AC Milan v SPAL
November 3: AC Milan v Lazio
November 10: Juventus v AC Milan
November 24: AC Milan v Napoli
December 1: Parma v AC Milan
December 8: Bologna v AC Milan
December 15: AC Milan v Sassuolo
December 22: Atalanta v AC Milan
January 5: AC Milan v Sampdoria
January 12: Cagliari v AC Milan
January 19: AC Milan v Udinese
January 26: Brescia v AC Milan
February 2: AC Milan v Hellas Verona
February 9: Inter v AC Milan
February 16: AC Milan v Torino
February 23: Fiorentina v AC Milan
March 1: AC Milan v Genoa
March 8: Lecce v AC Milan
March 15: AC Milan v Roma
March 22: SPAL v AC Milan
April 5: Lazio v AC Milan
April 11: AC Milan v Juventus
April 19: Napoli v AC Milan
April 22: AC Milan v Parma
April 26: AC Milan v Bologna
May 3: Sassuolo v AC Milan
May 10: AC Milan v Atalanta
May 17: Sampdoria v AC Milan
May 24: AC Milan v Cagliari