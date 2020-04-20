I have 300m in the bank and an island! - Ibrahimovic's team-mate details Galaxy rant

Zlatan Ibrahimovic used his wealth and a light-hearted death threat to scold fellow LA Galaxy players during his time in MLS, according to his former team-mate Joao Pedro.

Milan striker Ibrahimovic spent two years with the Galaxy and broke their single-season scoring record when he notched 30 times in the 2019 regular season.

He helped guide the team into the MLS Cup Playoffs that year, but they lost in the first round to Minnesota United and the former Sweden international opted against renewing his contract.

Ibrahimovic famously claimed "nobody will remember what MLS is" following his departure, and Joao Pedro has revealed the details of when the outspoken veteran rebuked the rest of the squad for throwing away a win against Houston Dynamo.

Joao Pedro told Diario Record: "[He said:] 'If you are going to come here to go to the beach, take a walk in Hollywood, just say so, but tell me now.

"I have 300 million in my bank account, an island, I don't need this at all. I'll kill the first person to open their mouth.'"

Joao Pedro, who joined Tondela on loan from the Galaxy in January, offered up another story where Ibrahimovic's personality seemingly rubbed him up the wrong way.

He said: "We were just about to have an 11-against-11 kickabout and someone asked, 'Who is kicking off?'

"The assistant coach said: 'Joao Pedro, because it is his birthday today.' Ibrahimovic turned and said: 'Every day is my birthday, give me the ball.' And he laughed."