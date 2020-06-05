Coronavirus: MLS clubs cleared to return to full training

MLS has cleared clubs to return to full training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLS season was suspended in March due to COVID-19, with a team training moratorium put in place.

But that was lifted on Thursday, although teams must have plans for full team training approved by club medical staff and a local infectious disease expert before submitting them to MLS.

Players and staff will undergo regular testing and anyone testing positive will be isolated, while strict social-distancing and hygiene measures will be in place.

MLS players ratified a new collective bargaining agreement through until the 2025 season on Wednesday.

It is reported the season could resume with a tournament in Orlando starting as early as July.

More than 393,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, with the death toll in the United States exceeding 110,000.