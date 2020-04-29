Coronavirus: Henry prepares Montreal Impact for 'whatever comes our way'

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry said the MLS club simply needed to be ready for whatever could be coming if the campaign resumes.

The MLS season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 217,000 people worldwide.

Earlier this month, MLS postponed matches through June 8 as the United States, with more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, struggles to contain the virus.

Henry, whose team claimed four points from their opening two games, said he would be prepared for whatever followed.

"I'm sure the [MLS] commissioner and whoever's involved to take that decision are working, obviously, extremely hard, to find out what we are about to do," he told a conference call on Tuesday.

"All we can do on our side is to be focused and to prepared for whatever comes our way. They are going to take the decision, we are going to have to execute whatever they want us to execute.

"On my side, all I can try and do is keep my team, the staff, whoever, prepared to whatever is going to come our way,

"As you've mentioned I've seen that people [Ligue 1, Eredivisie] took one way and one path.

"I don't know what's going to happen with the league, we just have to wait and see and be ready for whatever’s going to come our way."